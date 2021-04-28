PSG vs Manchester City Champions League Live Streaming

In the mega encounter, Manchester City will lock horns against Paris Saint-Germain in a UEFA Champions League Semifinal contest. The two hot favourites to lift the biggest trophy in European club football will face each other in the first leg of semifinal 2 – PSG and MAN CITY. PSG have played dominant football this year as they have already knocked out the two biggest teams from the competition – Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Both Manchester City and PSG are in search of their maiden UCL title. The bench strength of the City is helping them move forward in the season. Players like Phil Foden and Ikkay Gundogan has emerged this season as their hero. City manager Pep Guardiola hailed PSG duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ahead of the mega clash. "I tried to sleep well last night and that was when I was not thinking of them. Incredible top players, their quality. We are ready to try to stop them, defend as a team, play good football and try to score goals."

The excitement of football in the Champions League continues as Manchester City will lock horns against Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinal on Thursday.

When is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Semifinal match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Semifinal match will take place on Thursday, April 29.

What are the timings of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Semifinal match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Semifinal match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Where is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Semifinal match being played?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Semifinal match will be played at the Parc des Princes.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Semifinal match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Semifinal match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Semifinal match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Semifinal match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.