The top two teams in France's top-tier – Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille – are set to renew rivalries on Monday in the 102nd edition of Le Classique. The Ligue 1 match between the two formidable sides is set to take place at the Parc des Princes. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille match online and on TV.

When is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Ligue 1 2021-22 match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Ligue 1 2021-22 match will take place on Monday, April 18 at Parc des Princes.

What is the timing of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Ligue 1 2021-22 match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Ligue 1 2021-22 match will start at 12.15 AM Monday

Where is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Ligue 1 2021-22 match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Ligue 1 2021-22 match will be played at Parc des Princes.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Ligue 1 2021-22 match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Ligue 1 2021-22 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 which will be on selective DTH operators.

Where can you live stream the Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Ligue 1 2021-22 match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Ligue 1 2021-22 match will be streamed on Voot.