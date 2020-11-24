Paris Saint Germain vs RB Leipzig UCL Live Streaming in India:

PSG will look to make it to the next stage of the UEFA Champions League with a win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday in a Group H game. Eyes would be on Neymar to see the kind of form he is in.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Paris Saint Germain vs RB Leipzig live football match online in India.

When is the Paris Saint Germain vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match?

The Paris Saint Germain vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League match will take place on November 25, 2020, at Parc des Princes.

What are the timings of the Paris Saint Germain vs RB Leipzig UCL match?

The Paris Saint Germain vs RB Leipzig UCL match will start at 01.30 AM IST.

Where is the Paris Saint Germain vs RB Leipzig UCL match being played?

The Paris Saint Germain vs RB Leipzig LaLiga match will be played at the Parc des Princes.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Paris Saint Germain vs RB Leipzig UCL match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Paris Saint Germain vs RB Leipzig UCL match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Probable XI

Paris Saint-Germain: Navas; Florenzi, Diallo, Marquinhos, Bakker; Pereira, Paredes, Rafinha; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Orban, Upamecano, Konate; Henrichs, Haidara, Nkunku, Angelino; Sabitzer, Forsberg; Poulsen