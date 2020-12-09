Tributes are pouring in after Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from professional cricket on Wednesday with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly calling him a ‘team man’. Parthiv made his India debut in 2002, under the captaincy of Ganguly. Also Read - Former India Wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket
He played 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and 2 T20Is during his international career. Also Read - 'Game Has Moved on' - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Against Banning Switch Hit
Known for his grittiness, Parthiv scored six Test fifties, which included a fine 69-run knock against Pakistan in Rawalpindi while opening the batting. Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Feels Hardik Pandya is as Good a Finisher as MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh After His SCG Heroics
“Parthiv has been a brilliant ambassador for Indian cricket,” Ganguly said in a statement on Wednesday. “He has always been a team man and it was a pleasure to captain him when he made his international debut at the age of seventeen.”
Ganguly said Parthiv has etched his name in Gujarat cricket history as he guided them to a maiden Ranji Trophy final thanks to a record century in the final against Mumbai during the 2016-17 season.
“His hard work has earned him laurels in international and domestic cricket. I congratulate him on a fantastic career and wish him the very best for his future endeavours. His performance in the Ranji Trophy final to win Gujarat their only title will always be remembered in the history of Gujarat cricket,” Ganguly said.
Several former and current stars took to Twitter to congratulate the baby-faced cricketer on his career and wished him luck for future.
Parthiv played 194 First-Class matches, scored 11,240 runs, with 27 centuries and 62 half-centuries. He also took 486 catches and effected 77 stumpings in his First-Class career.
In 193 List A games and scored 5172 runs, with a best score of 119.