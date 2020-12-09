Parthiv Patel picked former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the best leader he played his cricket under after announcing his retirement on Wednesday. Hailing Ganguly’s man-management skills, Parthiv reckoned the current BCCI president was a ‘leader’ in the true sense of the word. Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar on Use of Placards to Guide Players During Matches

"I would always hold Sourav Ganguly as a leader in true sense with his man-management skills. Sourav and Anil Kumble were great leaders and they made me the kind of person I am," Parthiv said during a virtual interaction.

It was Ganguly under whose leadership Parthiv played maximum cricket for the country. The former India wicketkeeper also shared a funny anecdote, where he revealed how Ganguly had once given him a cap that had his name printed wrongly in it.

“I still have the Test cap with my name wrongly printed ‘Partiv’ that Dada gave me. The victories at Headingley (2002) and Adelaide (2003-04) and the half-century opening the innings at Rawalpindi will be my favourite memories,” he added.

“Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket, and as I bring down the curtains on this 18-year-old cricketing journey, I feel heavier with gratitude towards many. The BCCI showed a generous amount of confidence and faith in a 17-year-old boy to play for India.

“I have enormous gratitude towards them for being a guiding force and hand holding me, in the formative years of my young career,” Patel wrote in a social media post.

“I am thankful to all the captains I have played under. I am especially indebted to Dada, my first captain, who showed immense faith in me. I feel privileged to have been in the company of and learnt from some stellar teammates, a lot whom I can call friends today. In the same breadth, I must admit players on the opposing team have been as inspiring and taught me well.”