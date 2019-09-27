India’s Parupalli Kashyap came up with a dominating performance against Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark to storm into the semifinals of the Korea Open World Tour Super 500 on Friday. Kashyap, coming into the match with 2-4 record against Jorgensen, beat him in straight games 24-22 and 21-8.

Kashyap, the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medalist will now face World No. 1 and two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan on Saturday.

The match lasted about 47 minutes with Kashyap overcoming a strong start from Jorgensen, but the 33-year-old, the only Indian left in fray, recovered strongly. The two shuttlers went neck-and-neck before Kashyap won the game 24-22. Initially a couple of faulty backhands left Kashyap trailing 5-8, but he soon found a second wind and evened things up at 14-14.

At 18-18, Kashyap was awarded a point following a video referral but smashed one into the nets. Jorgensen, one point away from game point, could not counter a jump smash and the score was 20-20. Kashyap held his nerves and took the first game in just over 20 minutes.

In the next game however, Kashyap was unstoppable. Initially tied at 3-3, Kashyap bagged five straight points and with Jorgensen committing unforced errors, the scale tipped in favour of the Indian shuttler. From there, Kashyap mounted further pressure on Jorgensen and once he was ahead 11-7, the next nine points were collected in a row.

It was a smash that sealed the win and propelled Kashyap to his second semifinal of the season. Kashyap, who was promoted from the qualifying round, had last played Jorgensen five years ago at the Denmark Open.