India shuttler Parupalli Kashyap believes it is best for the Badminton World Federation to start its tournaments not before next year keeping in mind the interest of people. Earlier this month, the BWF had postponed all its tournaments, from both Grade 2 and 3, till end of July in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as per Kashyap, the delay should stretch at until year end so that people do not risk the containment of the Coronavirus.

"For me, this seems to be the ideal option considering the safety of the players as competition means travelling to different countries which again can be a serious challenge to anyone," Kashyap told The Sportstar.

The postponement led to the BWF to freeze the ranking. However, Kashyap expressed concerns over its resumption, which again could only happen once the body finalises its calendar.

“You can start thinking about that only when the BWF calendar is finalised. And again, they have to keep in mind India being affected very late by [COVID-19], we are yet to start full-fledged training sessions unlike those in Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Denmark,” Kashyap, who is currently ranked 24th, said.

Kashyap endured a back injury in February this year which forced the shuttler out from his first-round match at the Spain Masters. The pain was such that he had no option but to retire from the match. As the entire fraternity is currently stuck in a lockdown, this phase couldn’t have come at a better time for it’s provided the shuttler ample time to work on his fitness.

“Frankly, I had a back injury in Spain before this virus had hit the world and would have been out of action for four weeks. So, I must say this lockdown is a blessing in disguise as it gave enough time for me to be fit and back on court and training really hard with the Indonesian coaches, too, helping us a lot,” revealed Kashyap.

“In a way, personally, I have realised that we can do a lot of strengthening exercises at home also during this lockdown. Obviously, it is very tough to stay away from the badminton court, but doing some online courses of Indian Oil Corporation (where he is Senior Manager) to get a feel of what the organisation does on various fronts – like how IOC is into supplying fuel for flights including the hazards involved – [is great].”