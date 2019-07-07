As India defeated Sri Lanka to set up a semi-final clash against New Zealand in ICC World Cup 2019, a die-hard cricket fan was seen offering prayers for team India in a unique temple.

Ramakrishnan, a Chennai-based ardent supported of Indian cricketer has established a Ganesha temple which has various idols of Lord Ganesha portrayed as cricketers. “I never knew that I will set up a Cricket Ganesha temple. When I moved to Anna Nagar East, there was no Ganesha temple. I am a Ganesha devotee. I have been working in Mumbai for 17 years and being a Ganesha devotee, I wanted to set a Ganesha temple in my society,” Ramakrishnan was quoted as saying to ANI.

Ramakrishnan, known popularly as ‘Cricket Ganesh’ has even composed cricket ‘bhajans’ which he sings while praying for the Indian team. “I have also made cricket mantras. There are 108 rhymes that I have framed. I have also framed bhajans. Before the 2011 World Cup, I installed the wicket-keeper Ganesha statue. This enhanced the power of MS Dhoni, who is celebrating his birthday today, and he won the World Cup in 2011 for us,” he added.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday to finish atop the points table of the league stage of ICC World Cup 2019 and set a semi-final clash against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma again starred with the bat for the men in blue as he went on to score his fifth century in this year’s mega event. By doing so he created the record of scoring the highest number of centuries in a single edition of World Cup, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara’s four tons in ICC World Cup 2015.