Pat Cummins Breaches Rs 20 Crore Barrier, Becomes IPL’s Costliest Player Ever

Dubai: Australia World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive buy ever in the ongoing mini-auction of the Indian Premier League. Sunrisers Hyderabad brought Cummins for a record Rs. 20. 05 Crore. The previous most expensive player was Sam Curran – by PBKS for 18.50 crores last season. Earlier, SRH brought Wanindu Hasaranga for 1.50 Crore and Travis Head for a whopping 6.80 crore.

With all the expensive buys, SRH have ended their limit for overseas players now the side can only bid for Indian players.

Hyderabad has finished the last season they have ended on the last in the points table. SRH only won four out of 14 matches and were struggling throughout the tournament. The fact that Harry Brook failed to live up to expectations was a big concern for them.

Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.