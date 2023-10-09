Home

Pat Cummins BREAKS Silence on Virat Kohli’s Drop Catch During Ind-Aus ODI World Cup 2023 Clash in Chennai

ICC World Cup 2023: Do you think Australia would have won had Mitchell Marsh held onto Virat Kohli's catch?

Pat Cummins Drop Catch (Image: X Screengrab)

Chennai: It was a day to remember for Team India in Chennai. The Indian team beat Australia by six wickets in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener to get their campaign off to the perfect start. But the script could have been different had Mitchell Marsh taken the catch of Virat Kohli early on during the 199-run chase. After bundling out Australia for 199, India got their chase off to the worst possible start being reduced to three for two at one stage.

Kohli could have been out, but Marsh could not hold onto the catch – which seemed regulation at this level. Following the loss, Australia captain Pat Cummins broke silence on the dropped chance and claimed to have forgotten about it. He also admitted that giving a lifeline to a player of Kohli’s calibre is not expected.

“I have already forgotten about it (the drop catch), it happens, 4/10 would have been a dream start,” Cummins said at the post-match presentation after the match.

“We have to review this one, absolutely a tough surface, but what if we are up against it then how would we do differently. Just one game out of nine, not too much to ponder about but there are some areas we need to get better,” Cummins said further.

After the reprieve, Kohli went on to stitch a 165-run stand with KL Rahul and take India to a winning position in the game. Kohli hit 85 off 116 balls. His innings was laced with six fours.

During his knock, Kohli completed the fastest 11,000 ODI runs and became the first Indian cricketer at number three to achieve this unique milestone.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting holds the record of most runs as he scored while playing on number three as he scored 12662 runs in 330 innings. Virat Kohli scored 11,000 runs while playing his 215th inning.

