Pat Cummins Calls Lord’s Members ‘Pork Chops’ For Ugly Spat With Australian Team Post Second Ashes Test

A few members of the Lord's Cricket Ground got into an ugly spat with the Australian cricket team on the final day of the second Test following Alex Carey's controversial run-out of Jonny Bairstow.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has launched a scathing attack on Lord’s members following their heated argument with the Australian cricket team during the second Test of the recently concluded Ashes. Pat Cummin minced no words and called the Lord’s members ‘Pork Chops’.

It was also reported that a few members used expletive words for the players, calling them disgrace, and liars while asking the Australian players to return home.

Cummins shot potshots at the members and said that he has become immune to their criticism while also calling them ‘pork chops’.

‘Maybe I’ve become immune to it,’ he said via the West Australian. ‘The worse they carried on the more I realised it doesn’t matter because they look like pork chops.

‘If I felt there was any truth to what was being said, or if it was being said by someone I respected and not the crowd, it might have been different.

‘I didn’t feel like it was too difficult. It was pretty clear cut that it was out and we conducted ourselves very well.

‘I saw a lot of people carrying on, getting really riled up, and then I looked at our team and I thought everyone was brilliant, and calm and measured.

‘I was pretty happy to be on our team. And I was pretty comfortable with our position,’ added Cummins.

Australia won the second Test to take a 2-0 lead. England, however, bounced back and leveled the series 2-2.

