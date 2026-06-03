Pat Cummins cautions Sunrisers Hyderabad about his unavailability for IPL 2027 due to THIS reason…

Pat Cummins indicated that he is most likely to be skipping the 2027 IPL edition in order to avoid injuries and be at his best in what is going to be a jampacked international schedule

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/pat-cummins-cautions-sunrisers-hyderabad-about-his-unavailability-for-ipl-2027-due-to-this-reason-8435212/ Copy

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins walks onto the ground ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

The 2026 Indian Premier League season might have concluded 3 days ago but problems for the Sunrisers Hyderabad has already begun after their Australian captain Pat Cummins cautioned about his unavailability for the upcoming 2027 season. Cummins had joined the Hyderabad camp in the middle of IPL 2026 due to a lengthy injury lay-off.

In his absence, the Orange Army were being led by Ishan Kishan. Upon Pat Cummins’ return, he took over the captaincy and led SRH to a 3rd place finish in the league stages. However, the 2016 champions were later blown away by the Rajasthan Royals by 47 runs in Eliminator 1.

Read more: SRH captain Pat Cummins issues big WARNING to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of IPL 2026 Eliminator

Also Read: Who are the only three players to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title three times in a row?

Hyderabad were attempting to enter their 2nd IPL final in 3 years but that was cut short by Rajasthan’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who smacked 97 off 29 in the 1st innings to blow all of SRH’s chances of going through.

In a recent interview where Pat Cummins spoke about his plans for IPL 2027, the Australian seamer heaped praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, claiming that the margin for error is very low against the teenager who is a very good hitter of the ball.

“He’s just a really good hitter of the ball. He’s clearing [the boundary] by 20 or 30 metres, so your margins for error become really small when someone is that strong and has got so many options. He’s really impressive.” – Pat Cummins told the Age.

Tests and ODIs remains Pat Cummins’ priority

Further in the interview, Pat Cummins indicated that he is most likely to be skipping the 2027 IPL edition in order to avoid injuries and be at his best in what is going to be a jampacked international schedule. Cummins said that he will not be giving up on playing Test matches or the Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia where the Aussies will enter as the reigning champions.

“Something has got to give at some stage next year and it’s not going to be Test matches or an ODI World Cup, I will make a call a lot closer and work with the franchise to see what makes sense.” – Cummins added.

Also Read: Jos Buttler opens up for the first time on Gujarat Titans’ horrific team bus incident after IPL 2026 final

The Australian captain further stated that nothing is finalized as of yet and that his priority remains Tests and one-days.

“Things can change. I’ve had a couple of injuries pop up so I don’t really want to lock in anything. The priorities for me are always the Test matches and that ODI World Cup. I dare say if I play all of India, I need some sort of break before a pretty gruelling Ashes series.” – Pat Cummins conclued.

Pat Cummins is expected to return to action very soon when Australia visits Bangladesh for a 2-match Test series. He has been rested for the ODI and T20I series.