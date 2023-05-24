Pat Cummins, Steve Waugh Meet Narendra Modi Ahead Of WTC Final 2023

Home

Pat Cummins-led Australia is currently preparing for the World Test Championship final which will be played from June 7 and will be played at The Oval of England.

Australia: Australia captain Pat Cummins meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of World Test Championship 2023 final. In a bid to expand India-Australia business ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed top Australian CEOs at a business roundtable in Sydney and encouraged them to forge partnerships with their Indian counterparts.

Pat Cummins-led Australia is currently preparing for the World Test Championship final which will be played from June 7 and will be played at The Oval of England. The 30-year-old pacer was out of action since Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 which was held earlier this year in India.

Cummins had returned home after Australia’s second Test defeat in New Delhi to remain in Sydney to be at the side of his mother who is in palliative care due to breast cancer. Steve Smith lead the Australian team in India in Cummins’ absence.

The Photo of Pat Cummins got viral on Social space where he was spotted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here is the viral photo:

Pat Cummins and Steve Waugh with Indian PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/Bcaxjqt8eO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 24, 2023

On the other hand, Former India captain Virat Kohli along with Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniket Choudhary (Net bowler), Akash Deep (Net bowler)and Yarra Prithviraj (Net bowler).

However Indian captain Rohit Sharma is busy with Indian Premier League as his franchise Mumbai Indians will play the 1 qualifier match against Lucknow Super Giants at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

