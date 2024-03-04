Home

Pat Cummins To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2024

New Delhi: Australia World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins will lead IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 season of Indian Premier League which is scheduled to start from March 22.

