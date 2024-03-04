By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Pat Cummins To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2024
New Delhi: Australia World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins will lead IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 season of Indian Premier League which is scheduled to start from March 22.
