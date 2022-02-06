PAT vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 98 Between PAT vs BEN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST:

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between PAT vs BEN.

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Match 98, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 06 February.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PAT vs BEN Dream11 Team

Shubham Shinde, C Sajin, Sunil, Ran Singh, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Maninder Singh, Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

PAT vs BEN Predicted Playing 7

Patna Pirates: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Bengal Warriors: Anand V, Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ran Singh, Vishal Mane.

