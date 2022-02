PAT vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 120 Between PAT vs BLR at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST:

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between PAT vs BLR. Also Check Patna Pirates Dream 11 Team Player List, Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 120, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 15 February.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PAT vs BLR Dream11 Team

Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat, Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

PAT vs BLR Predicted Playing 7

Patna Pirates

Prashanth Kumar Rai, Monu Goyat, Sachin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Shubham Shinde.

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Mayur Kadam.