Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 59 Between PAT vs BLR at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST: The second match of the night will feature Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates. Pawan Sehrawat has been in red-hot form for the Bulls and will eye another dominating performance against a Pirates defence that struggled against Jaipur. Bengaluru Bulls have been functioning in top gear in the last few matches with Pawan Sehrawat picking up Super 10s with ease. This will be Patna Pirates and coach Ram Mehar Singh’s greatest worry especially with Mohammadreza Shadloui looking off-colour. Pawan is known to target the left side of the mat so the cover defenders Sajin C. and Neeraj Kumar will need to be on top of their game to ensure Shadloui is supported in his tackle. Bharat’s emergence as a top all-rounder has sharpened the Bulls’ attack who also have Chandran Ranjit in their ranks. The two have revived Pawan Sehrawat quickly while Bharat’s reach will also make him a great raiding option in Super Tackle situations. This might force the Pirates to start the match with an extra defender. Patna’s own raiding trio of Prashanth Rai, Monu Goyat and Sachin will need to shoulder more responsibilities. The Pirates’ good start to the season, despite losing Pardeep Narwal in the auctions, has largely been down to their unity and all-round performances. They will be keen to deliver another statement win against a Bulls team in form.Also Read - LIVE Djokovic Court Case Updates: Minister Alex Hawke Cancels Djokovic's Visa Ahead of Aus Open

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 59, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 16th January. Also Read - CBI Arrests GAIL's Marketing Director, 5 Others in Alleged Bribery Case of Over Rs 50 Lakh

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST. Also Read - Telangana Schools, Colleges To Be Closed Till January 30. Check Fresh SOPs Issued For Educational Institutions

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PAT vs BLR Dream11 Team

Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat, Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

PAT vs BLR Predicted Playing 7

Patna Pirates

Prashanth Kumar Rai, Monu Goyat, Sachin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Shubham Shinde.

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Mayur Kadam.