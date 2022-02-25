PAT vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Final Between PAT vs DEL at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST:

The two best teams in the league stages, Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC, will face each other in the final for the coveted trophy of the Kabaddi League Season 8, here on Friday.

Patna showed their squad superiority in the semifinal against UP Yoddha with their defence completely nullifying the raiding duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill. Similarly, Delhi, Season 7 runners up, relied on their experienced defence to stop Bengaluru Bulls and Pawan Sehrawat to secure another shot at winning the coveted title.

Patna, with their hybrid Kabaddi players who can both attack and defend, have shown the future of the sport this season. They lost their star raider Pardeep Narwal, who won them 3 titles in his reign, at the 2021 auctions. But they invested in a collective ideology – where the team is the star – and that has paid rich dividends.

Speaking about facing Dabang Delhi K.C. in the PKL Season 8 final, Patna Pirates coach Ram Mehar Singh said, “I am very proud of my team and their achievements this season. All of them have played their role to perfection which has resulted in us qualifying for the final of PKL Season 8. We are really excited to be playing Dabang Delhi K.C. who are a good team with a balance of both, young and experienced players.

Match: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC, Final Match, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 25th February.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PAT vs DEL Dream11 Team

Manjeet Chhillar, C Sajin, Joginder Narwal, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Guman Singh.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Shadloui.

PAT vs DEL Predicted Playing 7

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Guman Singh, Sajin C, Sunil Kumar, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Neeraj Kumar.

Dabang Delhi: Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Krishan.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Team Prediction