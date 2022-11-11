PAT vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 72 Between Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Shree Shivchhatrapati, Pune at 9:30 PM IST Nov 11 Fri

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between PAT vs JAI. Also Check Patna Pirates Dream 11 Team Player List, Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Published: November 11, 2022 5:23 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

PAT vs JAI Dream11, VIVO Pro Kabaddi. (Image: Twitter)

PAT vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 72 Between PAT vs JAI at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex at 9:30 PM IST. Patna Pirates are currently in the bottom half of the points table with five wins, four losses and two ties. Sachin has been the in-form raider for the Pirates with 104 raid points. All-rounder Rohit Gulia has been their next best raider with 69 raid points, while the rest of the players have chipped in for the team in attack but will need to do more moving forward. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are placed in third spot on the points table with seven wins and four losses. Arjun Deshwal has been the team’s lead raider with 122 raid points, while Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar and Bhavani Rajput have contributed with 35, 31 and 27 raid points respectively. Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced off in 17 matches. Out of which, Patna Pirates have won on nine occasions and Jaipur Pink Panthers have won eight times.

Match: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 72, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 11 November.


Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. 

PAT vs JAI Dream11 Team

Sunil Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Ankush Rathee, Lucky Sharma, Rahul Chaudhari, Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Ankush Rathee, Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

PAT vs JAI Predicted Playing 7 

Patna Pirates: Sachin Tanwar, Anuj Kumar, Monu Sandhu, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil Narwal, Manish Dhull.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Ankush Rathee, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar.

