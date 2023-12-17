Home

PAT vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 27 Between Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers In Pune at 8 PM IST December 17, Sun

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between PAT vs JAI. Also Check the Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Player List, Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

PAT vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: The Patna Pirates will lock horns against Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (PKL) on Sunday. Neeraj Kumar will lead Patna Pirates while Jaipur Pink Panthers will be led by Sunil Kumar and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. The night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see Patna Pirates take the mat against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second and final game of the night. Here is the Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between TEL and DEN. Also Check Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Player List, Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 27, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Saturday

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8 PM IST, December 17

Venue: Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

PAT vs JAI Possible Starting 7

Patna Pirates (PAT) Possible Starting 7: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (c), Sajin Chandrasekar, Sudhakar M, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Ankit

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) Possible Starting 7: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (c), Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith, Rahul Chaudhari, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

PAT vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction

Defenders: Krishan Dhull, Ankush Jr

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar, Ankit

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal, M Sudhakar

Captain: Arjun Deshwal

Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull

Squads:

Patna Pirates (PAT) Squad: C Sajin C, Neeraj-Kumar(C), Krishan Dhull, Ankit, Sachin Tanwar, Manjeet, Murugthamuth Sudhakar, Sanjay, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Rohit Raghav, Naveen Sharma, Abinand Subhash, Daniel Odhiambo, Deepak Kumar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Mahendra Choudhary, Chen Zheng Wei, Manish ., Kunal Mehta, Anuj Kumar K

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) Squad: Shaul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Jr, Sunil-Kumar(C), Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Akshaykumar Soni, Lavish, Navneet, Abhishek KS, Abhijeet Malik, B Shashank, Sumit Malik, Bhavani Rajput, Devank, Ashish Jagat Birwal, Lucky Sharma, Amir Mohammad Maleki

