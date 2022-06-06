PAT vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction, BYJU’s Pondicherry T10 Fantasy Hints

PAT vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction, BYJU’s Pondicherry T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Patriots vs Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Puducherry Siechem Ground, 1.30 PM IST June 6 Monday.

TOSS – The BYJU’s Pondicherry T10 toss between Patriots vs Kings will take place at 1 PM IST

Time – June 6, 1.30 PM IST



Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground.

PAT vs KGS My Dream 11 Team

Naveen Kaarthikeyan-D, Aravind Raj-R, S Parameeswaran (C), A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, S Rajaram, Bhupender Chauhan, Krishna Pandya (VC), Satish Jangir-B, Subramaniyan-K, Avinash Badrinath

PAT vs KGS Probable Playing XI

Patriots: Naveen Kaarthikeyan D©(wk), Parameeswaran S, Shashank V, D Bharath Kumar, Krishna Pandya, Avinash Badrinath, Nithin Kumar, Yathish Kumar N, Nitheeshwar Elangovan, Subramaniyan K, Arun Kumar S

Kings: Thivagar G©, Kamaleeshwaran A, Madhan Rathinam, Aravindraj Ravichandran(wk), Satish Jangir B, Gautham Srinivas, Shishir HR, Bhupender Chauhan, Rajaram S, Magesh S, Tejveer Singh

