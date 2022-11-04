PAT vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 56 Between Patna Pirates vs U Mumba at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Nov 4 Fri

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 56 Between PAT vs MUM at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST. After a slow start to the season, Patna Pirates have come into their own of late and are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak. They’ve won three, lost four and tied two games so far, giving them 23 points after nine matches. They will be confident about getting another win against U Mumba and will hope that their main raiders Sachin and Rohit Gulia can add to their 79 and 69 raid points respectively this season. U Mumba are also in good form with six wins and three losses putting them third in the Season 9 standings. Guman Singh has been the Season 2 champions’ lead raider and has scored 61 raid points for them at this stage. He has been supported in attack by the likes of Ashish and Jai Bhagwan, who have managed 42 and 32 raid points respectively so far in the tournament.

Match: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Match 56, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 4 November

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Sunil, Surinder Singh, Rinku HC, Heidarali Ekrami, Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar and Ashish.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar, Vice-Captain: Ashish.

PAT vs MUM Predicted Playing 7

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

U Mumba: Ashish, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Guman Singh, Rinku and Mohit.