PAT vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 56 Between Patna Pirates vs U Mumba at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Nov 4 Fri

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between PAT vs MUM. Also Check Patna Pirates Dream 11 Team Player List, U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Updated: November 4, 2022 6:12 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Dream11, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. (Image: Twitter)

PAT vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 56 Between PAT vs MUM at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex at 7:30 PM IST. After a slow start to the season, Patna Pirates have come into their own of late and are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak. They’ve won three, lost four and tied two games so far, giving them 23 points after nine matches. They will be confident about getting another win against U Mumba and will hope that their main raiders Sachin and Rohit Gulia can add to their 79 and 69 raid points respectively this season. U Mumba are also in good form with six wins and three losses putting them third in the Season 9 standings. Guman Singh has been the Season 2 champions’ lead raider and has scored 61 raid points for them at this stage. He has been supported in attack by the likes of Ashish and Jai Bhagwan, who have managed 42 and 32 raid points respectively so far in the tournament.

Match: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Match 56, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 4 November


Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. 

PAT vs MUM Dream11 Team

Sunil, Surinder Singh, Rinku HC, Heidarali Ekrami, Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar and Ashish.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar, Vice-Captain: Ashish.

PAT vs MUM Predicted Playing 7 

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

U Mumba: Ashish, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Guman Singh, Rinku and Mohit.

Published Date: November 4, 2022 6:11 PM IST

Updated Date: November 4, 2022 6:12 PM IST