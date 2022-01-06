Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 36 Between PAT vs TAM at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST:

The Patna Pirates will face the Tamil Thalaivas on March 36 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 on Thursday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru. The Pirates are currently third in Pro Kabaddi with 21 points to their name. They have four defeats in five games so far this season. The Patna-based team will be looking to climb up the points table by registering to win against the Tamil Thalaivas in their next match. The Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, sit fifth on the Pro Kabaddi list with 19 points. The club has registered fewer wins and defeats in six games so far this season, with its remaining three games ending in a draw. The Patna Pirates won their last game against the Telugu Titans by a point. At the time, the Ithalaivas stunned UP Yoddha by six points in their last match. Both teams will be looking for a trophy and will be looking to get closer by winning their next game.

Match: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 36, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 6th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

Sagar, Neeraj Kumar, Sahil Singh, Sachin Tanwar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Captain: Monu Goyat Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

PAT vs TAM Predicted Playing 7

Patna Pirates

Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Prashanth Rai, Sachin, Sajin C, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, K Prapanjan, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput/Ajinkya Pawar