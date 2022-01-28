Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PAT vs TAM Dream11 Team

Sagar, Nitesh Kumar, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar, Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Captain: Sagar Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

PAT vs TAM Predicted Playing 7

Patna Pirates

Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Sagar B Krishna, Mohit.