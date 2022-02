PAT vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 116 Between PAT vs TEL at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST:

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi

KICK-OFF TIME: The Vivo Pro Kabaddi match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will start place at 7:30 PM IST – February 14.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar.

PAT vs TEL My Dream11 Team

A. Choudhary, N. Kumar, C Sajjan, M. Chiyaneh, S.Tanwar, G. Singh, G. Raju

Captain: C Sajjan Vice Captain: M. Chiyaneh

PAT vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, SajinC, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Galla Raju, Adarsh T, Akash Choudhary, Palla Ramakrishna, Muhammad Shihas, Surinder Singh.