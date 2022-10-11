PAT vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 13 Between PAT vs TEL at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST. Three-time champion Patna Pirates have one tie and a loss to their name and are still searching for their first win. Sachin scored eight raid points in the opener and was the top raider for the side while Rohit Gulia was the star raider in the second match and earned 11 points for his side. The Pirates would be relying heavily on Sachin and Rohit Gulia to do the bulk of scoring in the attack. Telugu Titans got off to a dismal start in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 as they lost the last two matches they played. In their first game, Rajnish with seven raid points and Parvesh Bhainswal with three tackle points were the top performers for the team. In their second contest, Monu Goyat with seven raid points and Vishal Bhardwaj with three tackle points were the pick of the players for Telugu Titans. Telugu Titans would be expecting their star players like Abhishek Singh and Siddharth Desai to go all guns blazing in this crucial fixture.

Match: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, Match 13, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 11 October

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

PAT vs TEL Dream11 Team

Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, and Surjeet Singh, Rohit Gulia and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sachin Tanwar and Rajnish.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar, Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

PAT vs TEL Predicted Playing 7

Patna Pirates: Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Vishwas S, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekhar, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Telugu Titans: Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vinay, Abhishek Singh/Siddharth Desai, and Rajnish.