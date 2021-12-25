Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Patna Pirates vs UP Yodhha Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 10 Between PAT vs UP at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: Pardeep Narwal failed to grant his new Pro Kabaddi League team UP Yoddha a victory from his debut game for the franchise. Now he will be against his former side as the Yoddhas are is ready to take on the challenge of the Patna Pirates. So let’s have a look at the detailed preview of an anticipating clash between two neighbourhood rivals. This traditional rivalry of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar has been intensive at the PKL stage. Their equivalent head to head record depicts the toe to toe struggle between these two neighbouring states. It is so intense that no one has completed a season double victory against each other. Apart from the Pardeep Narwal case, Patna’s two premier raiders Monu Goyat and captain Prashanth Kumar Rai were also part of the counterpart franchise previously.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PAT vs UP Dream11 Team

Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Sajin C, Monu Goyat, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal, Vice-Captain: Monu Goyat.

PAT vs UP Predicted Playing 7

Patna Pirates

Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Sunil.

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Sumit.