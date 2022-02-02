PAT vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PAT vs UP Dream11 Team

Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Monu Goyat

Captain: Pardeep Narwal, Vice-Captain: Monu Goyat.

PAT vs UP Predicted Playing 7

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ankit, Mohammad Taghi

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Monu Goyat, Sunil, Prashanth Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh