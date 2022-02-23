PAT vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Semifinal Match, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, Feb 23

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PAT vs UP Dream11 Team

Nitesh Kumar , Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui, Pardeep Narwal, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh

Captain: Prashanth Kumar Rai Vice Captain: Pardeep Narwal

PAT vs UP Predicted Playing 7

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Guman Singh, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep