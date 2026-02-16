Home

Sports

Pathum Nissanka STARS with unbeaten century as Sri Lanka crush Australia to enter Super Eights

Pathum Nissanka STARS with unbeaten century as Sri Lanka crush Australia to enter Super Eights

Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten century, combined with a commanding all-round performance, powered Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket win over Australia, securing a Super Eights berth on Monday.

Pathum Nissanka guides Sri Lanka to enter Super Eights (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten explosive ton along with a dominant all-round display from Sri Lanka thrashed Australia by eight wickets in a T20 World Cup group-stage clash, sealing their place in the Super Eights on Monday.

Pathum Nissanka becomes first batter to hit a ton in T20 World Cup 2026

Chasing a total of 182, Nissanka wrecked havoc at the Pallekele International Stadium as he smashed 100 off just 52 balls laced with 10 fours and five sixes. He along with Kusal Mendis stitched a 97-run partnership, who contributed 51 off 38 balls, guiding Sri Lanka to victory with two overs to spare.

Earlier, Australia started the innings on a high as skipper Mitchell Marsh (54) and Travis Head (56) stitched 104 runs partnership for no loss. However, the Sri Lankan spin duo shifted the momentum, with leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha claiming 3/37 and pacer Dushmantha Chameera picking up two wickets. The final four Australian wickets fell for just six runs, sealing an emphatic Sri Lankan win.

Also, read: WATCH: Pathum Nissanka STUNS Glenn Maxwell with brilliant catch in Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 clash

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Australia’s T20 World Cup fate rely on Zimbabwe-Ireland result

Australia will look to secure a big-margin win over Oman in their final group match, while they will also rely on both Sri Lanka and Ireland to defeat Zimbabwe to keep their slim hopes alive. In fact, if Zimbabwe manage to beat Ireland on Thursday, Australia will be eliminated even before facing Oman.

Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head stitched 104 runs stand

Both Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head gave Australia an explosive start, but Sri Lanka staged a comeback to bowl Australia out for 181. Returning to the playing XI after missing the first two matches due to injury, Marsh smashed 54 off just 27 balls, while Head smashed a 29-ball 56.

However, Sri Lanka shifted the momentum in the last 10 overs as Leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha finished with figures of 3/37 in four overs, and the final four Australian wickets fell for just six runs, completing a brilliant fightback for the hosts.

Sri Lanka started with an early setback as they lost Kusal Perera in the first over off Marcus Stoinis’s delivery and ended up slicing it to the deep backward point fielder.

However, both Nissanka and Mendis steadied the innings with a 97-runs stand for the second wicket to keep Sri Lanka ahead at the halfway stage of their innings, but Stoinis struck again and removed Kusal Mendis.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.