American golfer Patrick Reed bagged his seventh PGA Tour title when he won the Northern Trust tournament at the Liberty National Club in Jersey City, just one stroke ahead of Mexican Abraham Ancer.

The 29-year-old player from San Antonio, Texas, clinched his seventh tournament, the first since he won the Masters on April 8, 2018 — the first major of his career.

The Texan, who was ranked number 24 in the world at the beginning of the week, will advance to the 15th position on Monday following his second victory in Jersey City on Sunday. He won his first in 2016, when it was still called The Barclays, reports Efe news.

Reed won with a total of 268 strokes, 16 under-par, one less than Ancer and two less than Spain’s Jon Rahm and American Harold Varner III, who finished tied for third place.

Ancer, 28, who was born in McAllen, Texas, and trained at the University of Oklahoma, came close to his second professional victory and first on the PGA Tour, but two bogeys on his first nine holes of the final round spoiled his score.