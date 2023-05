Home

Sports

PAU vs AGR Dream11 Team Prediction, KCA Club Championship T20 Fantasy Hints Match 24: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC Club, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha 1.40 PM IST May 10, Wednesday

PAU vs AGR Dream11 Team Prediction, KCA Club Championship T20 Fantasy Hints Match 24: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC Club, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha 1.40 PM IST May 10, Wednesday

Here is the KCA Club Championship T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAU vs AGR Dream11 Team Prediction, PAU vs AGR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PAU vs AGR Playing 11s KCA Club Championship T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – KCA Club Championship T20.

PAU vs AGR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PAU vs AGR Dream11 Team Prediction, KCA Club Championship T20 Fantasy Hints Match 24: Here is the KCA Club Championship T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAU vs AGR Dream11 Team Prediction, PAU vs AGR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PAU vs AGR Playing 11s KCA Club Championship T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – KCA Club Championship T20. PAU vs AGR Dream11 Team Prediction, KCA Club Championship T20 Fantasy Hints Match 24: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pataudi Cricket Club vs AGORC Club, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha 1.40 PM IST May 10, Wednesday.

TOSS – The KCA Club Championship T20 match toss between Pataudi Cricket Club and AGORC Club will take place at 1.10 PM IST

You may like to read

Time – 1.40 PM IST, May 10, Wednesday.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

PAU vs AGR Dream11 Team

Keeper – Rahul-P, S Sachin

Batsmen – Neel Sunny, Arun Poulose (vc), Mohammad Shanu

All-rounders – Akhil M-S (c), Ashik Muhammad, Vyshak Chandran, Sachin Baby

Bowlers – Saly V Samson, NP Basil.

PAU vs AGR Probable Playing XIs

Pataudi Cricket Club: Arun Poulose, Athuljith M Anu, Rahul Sharma©, Neel Sunny, Ashik Muhammad, Amal AG, Pavan Raj, Biju Narayanan, Chandra Tejas(wk), Ajayaghosh N S, Anshad S, Amal Ramesh

AGORC Club: Akhil M S©, Rahul P(wk), Vyshak Chandran, Sachin Suresh, Mohammed Shanu, Saly Samson, Sachin Baby, Ajith Vasudevan, Manu Krishnan, Kanakkatharaparambu Sreejith, Basil NP, Arjun AK.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.