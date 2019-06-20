ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: It was yet another heartbreak for the perennial chokers as they lost to New Zealand in a closely-fought encounter at Birmingham. The Blackcaps emerged on top thanks to Kane Williamson’s classy 106* off 138 balls. It was a gritty knock by the skipper as he relied on picking singles and twos and in the process take the game deep. During the match, there was a moment when Williamson got a fine tickle of Imran Tahir while trying to run the ball down fine to get it past the short third man. Fortunately for Williamson, no one appealed and the umpire did not raise his finger. Williamson stood his ground and did not walk. Former South African cricketer Paul Adams has questioned Williamson’s motive. He shared a picture of the episode and captioned it as, “Why didn’t Kane Williamson walk.”

His words did not go down well with Williamson fans, who reacted:

Why didn’t the umpires In charge give him out, why was Kock not interested.

Still SA had their share of chances only to screw it up all yet and yet again. — Rajdeep Singh (@rajdeep189) June 19, 2019

SA had a review left. That’s on them. Basically you’re asking NZ to help SA keep their review for later. — Tony K. Parrish (@tonykparrish) June 19, 2019

Because he didn’t feel it – apparently. Given de Kock didn’t notice it either, and given it’s Kane on the balance of probabilities* I’m of a mind to believe him. *OK, OK it’s nowt to do with probability, and everything to do with my unabashed bias as a @BLACKCAPS fan 😜 — Bruce Harrison (@BruceHarrisonNZ) June 19, 2019

“It’s nice to be there at the end. It was a pretty tough surface, a bit soft and that ball was holding on. I thought the first half was a really good effort from us, pitching the ball in the right areas. We knew at the halfway stage that we had done well with the ball. We then had to build partnerships, but we kept losing wickets and coupled with the tight South African bowling made life difficult for us,” he said while he was awarded the Man of the Match.