Paul Pogba, 2018 FIFA World Cup Winner, Gets Four-Year Ban From Football For Doping
Paul Pogba had tested positive for testosterone after Juventus’ opening Italian Serie A game of the season against Udinese.
New Delhi: 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, Paul Pogba, has been handed a four-year ban on Thursday after the French star footballer failed a drugs test last August, possibly drawing curtains to his playing career. The former Manchester United star tested positive for testosterone while playing for Italian Serie A side Juventus’ opening game of the season against Udinese. According to La Repubblica, the 30-year-old was handed a hefty punishment by an anti-doping prosecutor’s office in Italy.
