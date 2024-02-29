Home

Paul Pogba, 2018 FIFA World Cup Winner, Gets Four-Year Ban From Football For Doping

Paul Pogba had tested positive for testosterone after Juventus’ opening Italian Serie A game of the season against Udinese.

Paul Pogba has been handed a hefty fine by the anti-doping prosecutors in Italy.

New Delhi: 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, Paul Pogba, has been handed a four-year ban on Thursday after the French star footballer failed a drugs test last August, possibly drawing curtains to his playing career. The former Manchester United star tested positive for testosterone while playing for Italian Serie A side Juventus’ opening game of the season against Udinese. According to La Repubblica, the 30-year-old was handed a hefty punishment by an anti-doping prosecutor’s office in Italy.

