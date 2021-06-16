After Cristiano Ronaldo, now French superstar grabbed the headlines in the post-match conference of France vs Germany match by removing a Heineken bottle, which was kept at his desk. Athletes are always on a strict diet and they never fail to impress us by advertising in the best possible manner to promote good health. A day before, it was Ronaldo who snubbed coca-cola bottles from his sight. Considered to be one of the fittest athletes in the world, the 36-year-old is very much conscious about his diet. Also Read - TUR vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Euro 2020: Captain, Vice-captain – Turkey vs Wales, Group A Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Baku Olympic at 9:30 PM IST June 16 Wednesday

Paul Pogba, the Muslim player in the French national team, removed an alcoholic beverage company’s bottle which had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference, one day after Cristiano Ronaldo did the same with cola bottles pic.twitter.com/Fgoi6kDpIE — TRT World (@trtworld) June 16, 2021

On the other hand, Paul Pogba is an ardent Muslim and he has condemned the usage of alcohol many a times on social media and on public platforms. The French midfielder also refrains himself from any celebration involving alcohol.

Pogba has always been vocal about his religious belief, with the latest being during the holy month of Ramadan, when the former Juventus man featured in a Europa League tie, on fast.

I don’t drink alcohol man, but happy birthday — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 5, 2017

Meanwhile, Pogba was named Player of the Match in France’s opening match of the Euro 2020 campaign. The World champions were resilient against the Germans as they hold onto a solitary goal lead to get off the mark. France took the lead, courtesy of Mats Hummels’ own goal which was enough for them to see them through. They will next face Hungary on June 19.

Written by Debayan Bhattacharyya