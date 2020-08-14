With the summer window fast-approaching, there could be some interesting moves made by clubs and players. After the recent Champions League knockout and a change of head coach, Juventus could make sweeping changes and Paulo Dybala – who had a season to remember and won the Most Valuable Player award – could head to Old Trafford with Manchester United for a swap deal with Paul Pogba. Also Read - Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski Could Pip Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Goal Tally

The French midfielder has not been at his best with the red devils and finally, when he is finding his feet at Old Trafford, he could go to the Italian club. Reports suggest that Andrea Pirlo – who took over the reins as head coach from Maurizio Sarri – had a meeting on Thursday where the future of Dybala was on the agenda discussed.

As per a report on Tuttosport, Juventus believe they could convince Manchester United to swap Pogba for Dybala – somebody the red-devils almost signed up last season.

It is believed that Pirlo wants a proper number nine and Dybala does not fit the bill. Another report in La Gazzetta dello Sport also suggests that Hotspur and Real Madrid could be interested in the Argentine.

According to Sport Mediaset, Madrid will offer Kroos or Isco as part of a deal to sign Dybala for a potential deal between €150m and €160m.

Mediaset reporting a huge offer from Real Madrid for Paulo Dybala. Seems unlikely, given he and the clubs have been in talks for months over a new contract which will reportedly be signed very soon. — Juventus News – Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) August 9, 2020

Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League earlier this month after losing to Lyon on the basis of away goals despite Ronaldo’s brace in the second leg, which helped the Turin side win the leg.