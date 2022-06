London: French Footballer Paul Pogba has agreed for a free transfer from Manchester United after an underwhelming 2nd stint at the club. Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the month, the Premier League club have announced on Wednesday.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Confirms East Bengal Are In Talks With Manchester United For a Potential Tie-Up

"Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United," the club said at the start of a lengthy send-off statement on the club website.

"We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey."

Pogba scored 39 goals in 233 first-team appearances for United, who he first joined from French club Le Havre in 2009.

The 29-year-old – a World Cup winner with France in 2018 – is now leaving United on a free transfer for the second occasion, with a return to Juve potentially on the cards. Paris St Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are other clubs to have been linked with him in recent months.

The Old Trafford academy graduate Pogba joined Juventus as a free agent in 2012, only to return four years later for a then world-record fee of 105 million ( 89 million).

The Frenchman has enjoyed a long association with United, having joined the club’s Academy from Le Havre at the age of just 16. Pogba quickly progressed through the ranks, first impressing in the Under-18 and then swiftly moving upwards to the Reserves.

Inputs from IANS