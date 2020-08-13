Andrea Pirlo – who took over the reins from Maurizio Sarri as Juventus boss after the Turin side’s Champions League exit – is prepared to offload star striker Paulo Dybala – who almost moved to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports in Italy. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo in Barcelona Jersey: Fan-Made Images go Viral After Transfer Rumours

Now, with the summer transfer window around the corner, – Pirlo is in the mood to make sweeping changes to the squad and the axe could drop on Cristiano Ronaldo and Dybala among others. Dybala almost agreed to deals with Manchester United and Hotspur last summer, before deciding to stay back.

The Argentine international – who scored 17 goals for Juventus in their successful Serie A campaign – could make a move to one of the top Premier League clubs, according to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Other reports suggest that Real Madrid is also eyeing Dybala – who bagged the most valuable player this season.

According to Sport Mediaset, Madrid will offer Kroos or Isco as part of a deal to sign Dybala for a potential deal between €150m and €160m.

Mediaset reporting a huge offer from Real Madrid for Paulo Dybala. Seems unlikely, given he and the clubs have been in talks for months over a new contract which will reportedly be signed very soon. — Juventus News – Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) August 9, 2020

The report also claims that Juventus are yet to respond to the offer as Juventus are currently working out their own transfer strategy under newly-appointed boss Pirlo.

The big moves come in the wake of Juventus’ Champions League exit against Lyon on basis of away goals. Reports also suggest that Ronaldo’s manager is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain. Some other reports suggest that he has also been offered to Barcelona as Juve cannot afford him.