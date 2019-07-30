After Ravichandran Ashwin’s experimentation with his bowling action in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), it is now time for the European cricketers to show-off their variety on the 22-yard strip. Romania’s Pavel Florin took the internet by storm with his unusual bowling action in a European Cricket League-T10 fixture which went viral on social media.

Representing Cluj Cricket Club in the T10 competition, Florin bowled an over with arguably the most questionable action. The sturdy bowler barely used his front arm while delivering the ball and amount of flex in his elbow certainly looked weird to the naked eye. Also, it is tough to make out whether Pavel is a pacer or a spinner, but his deliveries certainly put a huge question mark over the credibility level of the league.

WATCH PAVEL’s ACTION HERE:

Ladies and gentlemen … welcome to the #EuropeanCricketLeague 🤷🤷🤷 pic.twitter.com/ctrhyJvs4b — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) July 30, 2019

I reckon that would be very hard to hit. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) July 30, 2019

Never seen such an unnecessary need of a wicket keepers helmet in all my life… 😂 — Nick Dearden (@n88ckd) July 30, 2019

Pavel Florin just overtaken Dwayne Leverock as my new favourite bloke https://t.co/Ny6eKsfkCz — Jack Hussey (@HusseyJack) July 30, 2019

John Howard had a better bowling action😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K3ZAgR0ZOL — Colt Nosrednas (@ColtSando78) July 30, 2019



However, it was extremely frustrating for the viewers and batsmen alike as despite the loop and enough time to whack the ball anywhere, the batters failed to connect a maximum in the entire over. In fact, Australian legend Mark Waugh too reckoned with absolutely no pace on the ball, Florin would be really tough to get away.

The European T10 Cricket League played at the La Manga Cricket Club in Cartagena, Spain comprises of eight teams divided into two groups and will run from July 29 to 31. Cluj Cricket Club had lost both their opening games and are currently placed at the bottom of Group A with no points.

Florin will be next seen in action in his club’s match against Svanholm Cricket Club. It will be a do-or-die match for Florin’s side – Cluj Cricket Club to stay alive in the competition.