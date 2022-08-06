Mumbai: India’s Pawan Kumar Sehrawat emerged as the most expensive buy on Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 Player Auctions held in Mumbai on Friday. He was bought by Tamil Thalaivas for a whopping sum of INR 2.26 crore.Also Read - Have Enhanced Raiding Skills: Pawan Sehrawat Ahead of Pro-Kabaddi League

Meanwhile, Guman Singh emerged as the most expensive Category B player at the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction, being bought for a whopping INR 1.21 crore by U Mumba. Also Read - Pawan Sehrawat Stars as Bengaluru Bulls Beat UP Yoddha in Eliminator 1

The first day of the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Player Auction witnessed plenty of fierce bidding and some surprises. Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League 2019: U.P. Yoddha Wrap up Home Leg With Convincing 45-33 Win Over Bengaluru Bulls

Abhishek Singh, who had played for U Mumba, joined Telugu Titans and the Mumbai based side wished the played all the best for his future.

“Abhishek Singh joins @Telugu_Titans for a winning bid of 60L. Thank you for your contribution, we wish you all the best,” U Mumba said on the Koo app.

Telugu Titans also bought Parvesh Bhainswal in the auctions on Friday.

“Our first buy of the day Parvesh Bhainswal will be the part of #Titansquad,” Telugu Titans wrote on the Koo app.

This Player Auction also witnessed a jump in the 1 crore club from two players in the last Player Auction to four players.

Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai were part of the 1 crore club last time, while Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Vikash Khandola, Fazel Atrachali and Guman Singh were part of the 1 crore club in Saturday’s Player Auction.

A total of 30 players were sold to the 12 franchise teams with as many as 4 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used on Day 1. The auction witnessed teams spend INR 18.11 Cr on Day 1, across the various categories of players being auctioned.

The Iranian kabaddi legend Fazel Atrachali broke the record for the most expensive defender and overseas player ever after being acquired by Puneri Paltan for INR 1.38Cr.

Atrachali held both the records previously when he was picked by U Mumba for INR 1 crore in the 2018 vivo Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction. While his compatriot, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakgsh (F) was acquired by Puneri Paltan for INR 87 lakh.