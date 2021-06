Dream11 Team Prediction PBCC vs MSC

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club will take place at 5:30 PM IST – June 21.

Time: 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

PBCC vs MSC My Dream11 Team

Irfan Sukkur, Rony Talukdar, Rakibul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abdul Mazid, Shuvagata Hom, Mahmudul Hasan, Monir Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Parvez Hossain Emon Vice-captain: Rony Talukdar

PBCC vs MSC Probable Playing 11s

Prime Bank Cricket Club Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukar, Anamul Haque (c), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Nahidul Islam, Alok Kapali, Rubel Mia, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Monir Hossain, Nayeem Hasan

Mohammedan Sporting Club Abdul Mazid, Mahmudul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamsur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Nadif Chodhury, Shuvagata Hom (c), Abu Hider, Yeasin Arafat, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed

Squads

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Amit Majumdar, Arafat Sunny Jr, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Miyah, Nahidul Islam, Monir Hossain Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Delawar Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Kazi Kamrul, Ali Mohammad Walid, Tariqul Islam

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hasan Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon, Abdul Mazid, Avishek Mitra, Yeasin Arafat

