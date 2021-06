Dream11 Team Tips

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

PBCC vs SCC My Dream11 Team

Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mahidul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Sabbir Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Alok Kapali, Shoriful Islam, Nahidul Islam

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-captain: Mustafizur Rahman

Probable Playing XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Sabbir Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyaan, Mohor Sheikh Antor, Robiul Islam, Sajjadul Haque Ripon, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Iftekhar Sajjad Rony, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Squads

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Amit Majumdar, Arafat Sunny Jr, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Miyah, Nahidul Islam, Monir Hossain Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Delawar Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Kazi Kamrul, Ali Mohammad Walid, Tariqul Islam

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Sabbir Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyaan, Mohor Sheikh Antor, Pritam Kumar, Robiul Islam, Sajjadul Haque Ripon, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Rabiul Haque, Iftekhar Sajjad Rony, Sheikh Jubair Hossain Sakib, Akishur Rahman Nabil, Avishek Das, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

