Home

Sports

PBKS Players Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar Meet Pushpa Star Allu Arjun On His Birthday Eve | See Viral Photo

PBKS Players Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar Meet Pushpa Star Allu Arjun On His Birthday Eve | See Viral Photo

Punjab Kings had started their IPL journey on a positive note as Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS won both the matches in ongoing tournament.

PBKS Players Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar Meet Pushpa Star Allu Arjun On His Birthday Eve | See Viral Photo

Hyderabad: Punjab Kings players Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar meet Pushpa star Allu Arjun in Hyderabad. Both the players are currently in the capital city of Telangana, along with the team for their upcoming IPL match against Sunriers Hyderabad which will be played on April 9, Sunday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Both Punjab Kings spinners shared a photo with Allu Arjun on their official Instagram official handles. In the post, Chahar and Brar and their wives are seen posing for a picture in the company of the Pan India star actor. The photo went viral on social space in no time, here is the photo:

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1)

Punjab Kings had started their IPL journey on a positive note as Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS won both the matches in ongoing tournament. The franchise had played their opener clash against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS). In the second match the franchise beat Rajasthan Royals by five runs.

There’s light at the end of the tunnel for restive fans of Pushpa Raj, waiting for ‘Pushpa – The Rule’, the sequel to the hugely successful ‘Pushpa – The Rise’. On the eve of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of Pushpa have released a unique concept video, #HuntForPushpa, which announces Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Coming on the heels of a teaser unit #WhereIsPushpa? released a few days back, the slick video takes viewers through the contours of the riveting Pushpa Raj Saga. With police hot on the stylish red Sanders smuggler, his supporters going berserk on streets, and media frenzy over his whereabouts, the announcement video released on Friday raises expectations on the long-awaited sequel to the biggest hit of 2021.

In 2021 Pushpa redefined the concept of a pan-India film when it positioned the common man as the universal hero. The unique portrayal of the character by the Icon Star Allu Arjun, the songs that resonated across the world and the visual spectacle created by Director Sukumar took the screens by storm and got people back to theatres.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

With Agency Inputs

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.