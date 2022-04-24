PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 38 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 25, Monday

Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again while eyeing improvement on multiple fronts when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Sunday. CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings.

While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL points table.

Defending champions CSK have faltered in all departments this season. They haven't played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.

However, they will approach their the next match embolden by their three-wicket win against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians courtesy Dhoni, who yet again proved he is the best finisher in the business.

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, PBKS vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, PBKS vs CSK Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 38 toss between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

PBKS vs CSK Possible Playing 11

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Mooen Ali (c), Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwayne Bravo

Captain: Moeen Ali Vice Captain: Shikhar Dhawan