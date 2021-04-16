Dream11 Team Prediction

PBKS vs CSK VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today’s Probable XIs For Today’s Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 8 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 16 Friday: Also Read - IPL 2021: You Can't be Leading if You Are Batting at Number 7 - Gautam Gambhir on MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have their work cut out as they take on buoyant Punjab Kings in their second match of the IPL 2021 on Friday night. Also Read - IPL 2021: AR Rahman Dedicates Iconic Bollywood Songs For CSK Stars MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina

The MS Dhoni-led side put in a horrible performance on the field in their first match against Delhi Capitals, dropping catches and bowling too many poor deliveries. Also Read - SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints South Africa vs Pakistan 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Today's Probable XIs For T20I Match at SuperSport Park, Centurion 6 PM IST April 16 Friday

Punjab Kings on the other hand survived a scare from Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, who hit a century, in their first match as they held on to win the game by a slender margin of four runs even after having put up 221.

CSK has had too many aging cricketers on their side. That apart, many of the players, including skipper MS Dhoni, haven’t played too much cricket in recent times which is why they look rusty.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7 PM IST – April 16.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

PBKS vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Keeper – KL Rahul (C), MS Dhoni, Nicolas Pooran

Batsmen – Suresh Raina (VC), Ambati Rayudu, Mayank Agrawal

All-rounder – Sam Curran

Bowlers – Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, DJ Bravo

PBKS vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi/Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs CSK SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir, KM Asif, Bhagath Verma, C Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi/Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Sarfaraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Saurabh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PBKS Dream11 Team/ CSK Dream11 Team/ Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips VIVO IPL 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.