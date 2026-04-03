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PBKS vs CSK IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Cooper Connolly in focus, Shreyas Iyer set to return

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Cooper Connolly in focus, Shreyas Iyer set to return

Look at the predicted playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings clash in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know more.

CSK vs PBKS playing XI prediction

The seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings’ performance in their first match of IPL 2026

Speaking about both the teams’ performance in their first match of the tournament. Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab showcased a brilliant performance against Gujarat Titans (GT). In the match, star Australian player and one of the finest all-rounders of all time, Cooper Connolly, showcased his skills and potential. Connolly scored 72 runs off 44 balls, including five fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yuzvendra Chahal shone with the ball. They took important wickets in the crucial time and helped their side to win the game by 3 wickets.

Speaking about the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match, they played against their well-known rivals, Rajasthan Royals (RR), where they were humiliated. CSK players failed in both the batting and bowling departments. CSK’s new star batter, Sanju Samson, failed to score and reflected his T20 World Cup 2026 form. Samson scored 6 runs off 7 balls, except Jamie Overton each player disappointed the fans. Rajasthan Royals easily chased down the target of 127 runs for a loss of two wickets. Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a brilliant innings of 52 runs off 17 balls, including four fours and five sixes.

Good news for Punjab Kings ahead of clash against CSK

There was a big tension for Punjab Kings as in the last match against Gujarat Titans, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer faced a serious injury as he was struck by Cooper Connolly’s impressive straight drive at the non-striker’s end. However, the good news for fans is that Shreyas Iyer will be available for the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which was confirmed by PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin, “No fracture, although there is some swelling. Shreyas Iyer is expected to play against CSK.”

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Punjab Kings co-owner praises Cooper Connolly after heroics against GT

However, after the victory against Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings’ co-owner Preity Zinta praises Cooper Connolly for his match-winning performance, “What a night last night turned out to be ! What a game & what a dream debut for 22 year old Cooper Connolly in IPL 2026.”

“It was an impressive match-winning knock 44 ball 72 that marked the arrival of this incredible young talent,” she added.

“What impressed me most about Cooper was not just the big & stylish shots he played, but his ability to read the game in the present, and keep a cool & calm head under pressure.” After that, she shared the pride to honor him as the Player of the Match. It was truly my pleasure to present the Player of the match trophy to him & yes I couldn’t stop smiling,” she concluded.

“Welcome to the IPL and welcome to Punjab Kings Cooper. We are beyond thrilled to have you in Sadda Squad as our young Sher… Keep it up & bring it on. Looking forward to many more games & performances like this,” Zinta wrote on X.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 7 Predicted 11

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI:

Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Karthik Sharma, Shivam Dubey, Jamie Overton, Ansuhul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry

Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI:

Priyansh Arya, PrabhSimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal

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