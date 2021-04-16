PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 8 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL, match 8 of the 14th edition of the cash-rich T20 tournament will be played between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings VIVO IPL Live Score, IPL Live cricket updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 8 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs CSK from Mumbai here. PBKS vs CSK 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: TOSS – MS Dhoni wins Toss as Chennai Super Kings elect to bowl vs Punjab Kings in match 8 of VIVO IPL at the Wankhede Stadium. Also, check the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live match, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live score today, PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Live video, Live score today Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match, PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Live match score, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live scorecard. Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and a much-improved bowling effort when they take on a power-packed Punjab Kings in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The two sides experienced contrasting fortunes in their respective tournament opener. While CSK lost by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings eked out a four-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring thriller. With the dew playing a crucial role at Wankhede, the side winning the toss would want to bowl first. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, had a narrow escape against RR the other despite posting a mammoth 221 for 6 on the board. Opening the batting, KL Rahul played a captain’s knock of 91 off just 50 balls. He was ably supported by big-hitting Chris Gayle – 40 off 28 – and Deepak Hooda – 64 off 28 balls. You can also live cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Ahmedabad here. See the latest PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Score and PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 8 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 16 Friday

Also Read - IPL 2021: Kane Williamson Provides an Injury Update on His Recovery
Also Read - MS Dhoni Can Get Banned After Tonight’s Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Game For Slow-Over Rate

Live Updates

  • 7:25 PM IST

    MS Dhoni – first player to play 200 matches for a single franchise!

  • 7:25 PM IST

    Deepak Hooda: Feeling blessed with the way I batted in the last game, according to the team’s needs. It was challenging (lack of cricket coming into the tournament) but I was with good people. Especially Anil sir and the management, they kept in touch with me and shaped my approach. Ready for any role. I’m bowling regularly, but in the last match I wasn’t required.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    Punjab Kings skipper, KL Rahul says that they did well last game and they are looking to follow the same template. Rahul says that the strip looks the same that is the case in all pitches at Wankhede. Rahul says that he would like to look how the two Australian bowlers got hit and when a set batter is batting this ground can be cruel on bowlers. Tells he tries to encourage them and back them. Rahul informs they are unchanged as well.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    ‘Thala’ Dhoni wins Toss, CSK Opt to Bowl vs PBKS!

  • 7:14 PM IST

    Punjab Kings Playing XI – KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings Playing XI – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Chennai Super Kings captain – MS Dhoni says that the only thing to remember is to bowl good deliveries. Tells a lot of times a few good shot from the batters sees the bowlers deviate from the plan and they need to rectify that. Dhoni says cricket is a mental game and adds adaptability is the key factor. Dhoni says that whoever is mentally stronger comes out as a winner. Dhoni says that the pitch looks a bit tacky and has a bit more grass. Dhoni feels first 4 overs in the second innings is crucial. Dhonis says it boils down to good cricket. Dhoni informs his team remains unchanged.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    PBKS vs CSK 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score: TOSS – MS Dhoni wins Toss as Chennai Super Kings elect to bowl vs Punjab Kings in match 8 of VIVO IPL at the Wankhede Stadium.

  • 7:00 PM IST

    All set for the ‘big game between two KINGS’ at WANKHEDE!

  • 6:52 PM IST

    IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK Live Score Online: Pitch report –“We have a fresh pitch for today’s game. There’s a nice green tinge. I think it will be a good surface, it may not have as much seam movement and may not be as tacky. What we have seen in the last game here is good skills from the pacers where the Rajasthan bowlers took the pace off the ball, bowled cutters and hit good lengths with it. You can use that or you can do what Delhi did, they bowled that nice hard length into the surface, swung and seamed the ball and that worked for them. The dew starts to fall in the back-end of the contest and yorkers will have to come in big time if you are a bowling side,” reckons Ian Bishop.