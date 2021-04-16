PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 8 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Deepak Chahar with the ball and Moeen Ali with the bat performed their roles to perfection as Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in match 8 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chahar picked up four-for and Ravindra Jadeja shines in the field as Chennai Super Kings restrict Punjab Kings for 106/8 in 20 overs. Chahar's 4/13 rattle PBKS top-order with his brilliant swing and seam – he removed opener Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran. Young Shahrukh Khan scored a crucial 47 runs for Punjab. TOSS – MS Dhoni wins Toss as Chennai Super Kings elect to bowl vs Punjab Kings in match 8 of VIVO IPL at the Wankhede Stadium.