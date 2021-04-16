PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 8 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL, match 8 of the 14th edition of the cash-rich T20 tournament will be played between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings VIVO IPL Live Score, IPL Live cricket updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 8 of IPL 2021 between PBKS vs CSK from Mumbai here. Deepak Chahar with the ball and Moeen Ali with the bat performed their roles to perfection as Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in match 8 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chahar picked up four-for and Ravindra Jadeja shines in the field as Chennai Super Kings restrict Punjab Kings for 106/8 in 20 overs. Chahar’s 4/13 rattle PBKS top-order with his brilliant swing and seam – he removed opener Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran. Young Shahrukh Khan scored a crucial 47 runs for Punjab. TOSS – MS Dhoni wins Toss as Chennai Super Kings elect to bowl vs Punjab Kings in match 8 of VIVO IPL at the Wankhede Stadium. Also, check the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live match, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live score today, PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Live video, Live score today Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match, PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Live match score, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Ahmedabad here. See the latest PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Score and PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming Online and Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Match 9 in Chennai: Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads For Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Live Updates

  • 11:18 PM IST

    Deepak Chahar – Player of the Match!

  • 11:17 PM IST

    MS Dhoni on playing captaining CSK in 200 IPL matches!

  • 11:17 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score PBKS vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings skipper – MS Dhoni jokes that he is feeling old. Dhoni tells that it has been a long journey and they have played everywhere and adds it has been an interesting journey. Dhoni says that the last time they were happy with Chennai wicket was in 2011. Tells that the ball there does not come on nicely and tells it is difficult to play the big shot. Dhoni says that the wicket in Mumbai is very good but it depends on the conditions as well. Tells there was n dew tonight and the ball moved a lot. Dhoni says that when he is looking to attack he looks to bowl Chahar straightaway as he gets more purchase than anyone else. Tells they have more resource in the side. Dhoni says that they felt that if Moeen plays up in the order it sees them use their resource well. Dhoni says people will talk about who needs to bat where but they need to utilize their resources. Dhoni tells he thought it was high and says that the bowler’s input is important to know the impact. Dhoni says that DRS is something to take away howlers from the game.

  • 11:16 PM IST

    Punjab Kings captain, KL Rahul admits they started off poorly and it was always going to be hard to catch up after losing 5 wickets. Rahul says that the wicket was a lot more sticky and tacky than what it looked like. Credits the Chennai bowlers for bowling the right channel. Tells getting himself run out as a leader was not ideal. Adds the pitch was good enough for 150-160. Rahul says that they have pace in their attack and they want to use that. Tells Meredith and Jhye’s performance were positives from this game. Tells they did not have a good first game as they probably were nervous but they executed well and kept the belief. Rahul says they would like to review themselves on the points they talk about. Tells if they have a situation like this then they would look to see how they can improve and learn from their mistakes. Adds it is T20 and there will be big runs barring a few games.

  • 10:50 PM IST

    PBKS vs CSK 2021 IPL Live Cricket Updates Online: A very comfortable chase for Chennai! They have managed to get their first win of the season and this performance has put out a statement for the rest of the league as well. They have managed to chase this just over 15 overs and that will see their net run rate shoot up nicely. A painful loss for Punjab. They have been outplayed, outclassed and outmuscled in all facets of the game. Chasing a low total of 107, Gaikwad and Faf struggled initially but managed to put on 24 for the opening stand which was good enough for this chase. Gaikwad departed but Moeen looked in great touch since he walked in. His 46 from 31 balls put the game beyond any doubt. He departed with the finish on sight. Raina and Rayudu fell quickly too but it was not early enough to make the Chennai dugout panic as Faf was still out in the middle and managed to see the game off with Sam Curran.

  • 10:45 PM IST

    A clinical win for Chennai Super Kings!

  • 10:44 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates PBKS vs CSK LIVE: FOUR! Sam Curran finishes it in style! Short delivery on middle, Curran pulls it through square leg for a boundary. CHENNAI WIN BY 6 WICKETS! Chennai Super Kings (107/4 in 15.4 overs) Beat Punjab Kings (106/8) | Moeen Ali 46, Faf du Plessis 36, Mohammed Shami 2/21

  • 10:38 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: OUT! CAUGHT! Shami gets his second wicket! Ambati Rayudu departs for a GOLDEN DUCK! Short delivery outside off from Shami, Rayudu comes down the track and looks to go over covers but gets a top edge. It goes towards the fielder where Nicholas Pooran takes a comfortable catch. Chennai Super Kings 99/4 in 14.3 overs vs Punjab Kings (106/8)

  • 10:37 PM IST

    PBKS vs CSK 2021 IPL Live Score ad Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammed Shami removes Suresh Raina for 8. Raina departs to the short ball. This will not affect the outcome of the game but might see Raina being peppered with a lot of short stuff. It is close to the body. Raina looks to pull but gloves it to KL Rahul. He takes a simple catch. CSK 99/3 in 14.2 overs vs PBKS (106/8) at Wankhede

  • 10:33 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online PBKS vs CSK: The umpires have taken it upstairs to check if it is the second bouncer of the over. It is a fair delivery and Punjab have reviewed it. NOT OUT! There is no glove on it and the ball is not short enough for it to be a No Ball! Meredith bangs it short around the body on the leg side. Du Plessis looks to pull but there is some sound as it goes to the keeper. The umpires get together to check if it is the second bouncer of the over. Replay rolls and the T.V. umpire finds the ball not to be too short. Punjab then review for the catch. It shows that there is no involvement of bat or glove. Chennai 97/2 in 13.5 overs vs Punjab (106/8)