PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, Match 8 Today’s CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL, match 8 of the 14th edition of the cash-rich T20 tournament will be played between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Murugan Ashwin removes Moeen Ali for 46 as Punjab Kings picked up the second wicket but Chennai Super Kings in full command during match 8 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Arshdeep Singh removes Ruturaj Gaikwad for 5 as Punjab Kings hurt Chennai Super Kings early-on in 107 chase. Deepak Chahar picks up four-for and Ravindra Jadeja shines in the field as Chennai Super Kings restrict Punjab Kings for 106/8 in 20 overs. Chahar's 4/13 rattle PBKS top-order with his brilliant swing and seam – he removed opener Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran. Young Shahrukh Khan scored a crucial 47 runs for Punjab. TOSS – MS Dhoni wins Toss as Chennai Super Kings elect to bowl vs Punjab Kings in match 8 of VIVO IPL at the Wankhede Stadium.

Live Updates

  • 10:23 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK LIVE: SIX! BOOM! Moeen Ali is in the zone now. Murugan is guity of bowing in the slot on off. Moeen heaves it against the spin over the cow corner region for a maximum. What a shot from the Englishman. CSK 95/1 in 12.1 overs vs PBKS (106/8)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    PBKS vs CSK 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score Online: FOUR OVERTHROWS! Good length ball around middle and off, du Plessis makes room and drives it to mid off. He comes out of the crease in search of a run but is sent back. The fielder misses his shy at the striker’s end. KL Rahul behind the stumps gets wrong-footed and fails to back it up. A boundary results as Shami fails to stop it with his boot in the deep. Chennai 83/1 in 11.5 overs vs Punjab (106/8)

  • 10:13 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Gorgeous from Moeen Ali! Ends the over in style. 10 off it and Chennai are probably looking to finish this quickly and shoot up their net run-rate. Shami overpitches it on off, Moeen says thank you for the gift and creams it through extra cover for a boundary. Chennai Super Kings 74/1 in 11 overs vs Punjab Kings (106/8)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    Moeen Ali, Du Plessis solid; CSK in command!

  • 10:06 PM IST

    PBKS vs CSK 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score and Updates: Strategic Time-Out! Chennai Super Kings are steadily going about this chase. They have been patient and calm so far. Moeen and Faf du Plessis have punished the bad balls while respecting the good ones. CSK need 54 in just 66 balls now. Punjab should try to make it as daunting as possible.

  • 10:03 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: FOUR! CREAMED! Riley Meredith comes charging in and the ball goes to the fence even faster. Full and wide outside off, Meredith does not learn from his mistake. Moeen Ali stays in his crease and slams it through covers for a boundary. 50 up for CSK. Chennai 51/1 in 8.1 overs vs Punjab (106/8)

  • 9:56 PM IST

    FOUR! Tantalizingly close but away! Short ball around off from Arshdeep Singh, Moeen Ali pulls it with power. He gets it just wide of short mid-wicket and to the fence for a boundary. Spoils the over but still a good one. Just 5 off it. CSK 37/1 in 7 overs vs PBKS (106/8)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: FOUR! Shot – 8 from the over! A lovely way to cap off the Powerplay overs. Riley Meredith takes a length ball away from the left-hander with his angle, Moeen presses forward, opens the face of his bat, doesn’t try to hit it hard and just places it sweetly through the gap between point and cover-point. Top class placement. Chennai 32/1 in 6 overs need 75 more vs Punjab (106/8)

  • 9:46 PM IST

    Early strike for Punjab!

  • 9:45 PM IST

    PBKS vs CSK 2021 IPL Live Cricket Score Online: OUT! CAUGHT! Arshdeep Singh removes Ruturaj Gaikwad for 5. Gaikwad’s struggle out in the middle comes to an end. He never looked comfortable out in the middle and has to depart. Arshdeep gets the first wicket of the innings. Can Punjab strike a few more quickly and unsettle the Chennai dressing room? Bouncer on the middle, Gaikwad looks to pull but mistimes it yet again. This time he finds Deepak Hooda to perfection at deep mid-wicket. Chennai Super Kings 24/1 in 5 overs vs Punjab Kings (106/8)